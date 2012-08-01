Matrox Releases Mountain Lion Support

Matrox Video Products Group revealed the immediate availability of Mac OS X 10.8 (Mountain Lion) support for Apple Final Cut Pro X and Apple Compressor with the Matrox MXO2, Matrox MXO2 MAX families of I/O devices, and the Matrox Mojito MAX card.

"The timely release of this new Matrox driver underscores our commitment to providing the support our users need to get the most from their creative tools," said Wayne Andrews, product manager at Matrox. "Our customers can take immediate advantage of Mountain Lion's great new features while continuing to reap all the productivity benefits of their Matrox devices with FCP X and Compressor."

Matrox support for other applications such as Adobe Creative Suite 6 Production Premium, Avid Media Composer 6, and Avid Symphony 10 will be validated as Mountain Lion versions of those applications are released.