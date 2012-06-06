Martin Audio MLA Compact

Martin Audio has introduced its new MLA Compact, designed to make Multi-cellular Loudspeaker Array (MLA) technology available to a wide range of installed sound applications.
- The self-powered and processed MLA Compact takes advanced cellular control to permanent installations such as theaters, concert halls, ballrooms and houses of worship where a smaller, lighter system takes precedence over the full power and throw of the flagship MLA.
- The new system measures 31-inches wide by 11-inches high by 19.6-inches deep and weighs 109 lbs., though the company says a 12-box array can deliver full rock SPLs in a 5,000 seat venue, while a 24-box array will approach the output of many “full-size” systems.
- Since no external amplifier racks are required, the integration of power and control also represents trucking advantages as well as space and cost saving.
- “MLA Compact is ideally suited for fixed installations," said Rob Hofkamp, Martin Audio North American director of sales. "Its light weight, scalability and competitive pricing, coupled with the power and seamless coverage of MLA technology, make it a winner right out of the box.”
- For more about Martin Audio, stop by Demo Room N112 at InfoComm 2012.