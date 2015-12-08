The 12th China International Self-service, Kiosk and Vending Show, held concurrently with iFair 2015, ran from September 16 to 18 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center. The show provided a place for exhibitors and visitors to exchange information, grow up business and reinforce relationships in the vending and OCS industry. It was organized by Shanghai UBM Sinoexpo International Exhibition Co., Ltd and co-organized by Shanghai Tiansheng Exhibition Service Co., Ltd.



22,000 visitors attended the The 12th China International Self-service, Kiosk and Vending Show held in Shanghai, China

The show covered an area of 20,000 square meters and attracted more than 250 exhibitors and 22,000 visitors. The conferences and trade exhibits hosted the latest technologies, educational programs and multiple interactive activities.

Among all the attendees, 19,869 were from China and 2,208 from abroad. The number of visitors increased by 91 percent, hitting a historical high. Over 70 industrial leaders participated in the forums and summits held together with the show. These educational programs focused on the current issues of the respective industries and attracted more than 400 attendees.

90 percent of industrial leaders from around the globe attended the China Vending Show to showcase their latest products and technologies: Fuji Bingshan, Fujitsu, LOTTE E&M, Sanden, Panasonic, Fuji electronics, LEIYUNFENG, Happy Line, CPI, ITL, ICT, JCM, Kubota, MIQUAN, U-Box, AUCMA, TCN, Pyramid, Componenti, Le Vending, KIMMA, SZZT.

The show offers a networking platform for all participants to experience the latest innovative technologies and market development trends of the vending and OCS industries at home and abroad. Exhibited products include vending machines, machine accessories, components and spare parts, services, coffee machine and machine parts, self-service terminals and solutions, payment systems, self-help printing equipment, food & beverage can be sold in vending machines, and remote data transmission.

During the Awards Ceremony, nine prizes were presented, including prizes for the Most Innovative Vending Machines, the Top Ten Professional Managers, Personalities of 2014 in the Chinese Vending Industry, and Lifetime Contribution Award in the Chinese Vending Industry.

Mr. Kiyoaki Takeda, the chairman of the Japanese Vending Machine Manufacturers Association attended the second round of the Sino-Japan exchange meeting at the 12th China Vending Show. The exchange meeting featured experts from the Chinese and Japanese vending industries. Those specialists discussed the issues, challenges and opportunities of the industry.

The show offers a networking platform for all participants to experience the latest innovative technologies and market development trends of the vending and OCS industries at home and abroadThe 2016 China Vending Show will be held in both Shanghai and Shenzhen on March 9 to 11, 2016 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre.A 14th show is already set for October 12 to 14, 2016 at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Centre.