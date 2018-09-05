6 Reasons to Invest in Yourself at the AV/IT Leadership Summit

Back to school planning isn’t just for the kids. As summer winds down, September is the ideal time for CIOs, CTOs, and technology managers to focus, plan ahead, and invest in new skills. Scan any job posting in the professional AV industry, and it’s clear that IT acumen is quickly becoming a requirement. AV specialists will always be in demand, but the AV leaders of tomorrow also need to be adept in networking, infrastructure, security, and IT assets. That’s why Future Plc hosts the AV/IT Leadership Summit live events series, co-located with SCN Think Tank. We bring our best-in-class magazine content to life and dive deep into the topics and techniques to give you the edge. Here are some must-attend sessions coming to New Jersey on September 27.

1) Keynote: AV/IT Collaboration

Dr. S. Ann Earon, the Founding Chairperson of IMCCA, with more than four decades of leadership and collaboration experience, will put AV and IT convergence in context and point to critical trends to watch.

2) Lifecycle Planning for a Softer AV Ecosystem

We will drill down of the new AV/IT Model and software-based AV designs. Discussions will be centralized around analysis, refresh cycles, upgrade paths, network investment, BYOx and how to ensure a better ROI.

3) Enterprise Deployments—What’s Next?

These tech managers share tales from the front-lines of AV/IT convergence. We will share success stories with the unified collaboration adoption, real-time operations support models, commissioning AV on secure networks and standardized system designs

4) What's Next for the UX?

Experience designers, AV integrators and consultants identify the hallmarks of a solid user experience, both from a customer perspective and a user point of view.

5) Venue AV Tour

Demo cutting-edge AV live in action, on site, during this exclusive tour of the Liberty Science Center in Jersey City. Seeing is believing.

6) Connect With Peers

Meet technology managers from venerable institutions and discuss your common challenges and the ways you are working to address them.Registration is free for qualified AV and IT managers, CTOs, and CIOs.

Sign up today: https://www.avitsummit.com/avit-jerseycity2018

Correction: The initial publication of this article stated that sessions would be worth 5.5 AVIXA CTS RUs. The renewal units are for SCN Think Tank sessions only.