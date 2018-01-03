Broadcast + IP: When Silos Converge

Has IP influenced the convergence of traditional AV and broadcast silos? Nestor Amaya, president of Coveloz, believes that this development is being driven by larger trends that are playing out in society.

For example, a beginning You-Tuber will probably start out by producing their show with their iPhone; as they gain popularity, they may move to prosumer equipment. If their show becomes a hit, they may be required to adopt professional production gear. “I think maybe that’s more the dynamic, and IP is just playing a supporting role as opposed to really a driving role of pulling these two industries together,” Amaya said.



At the same time, he believes that AES67 has played a role in this convergence. “That’s a technology that we find ubiquitous in broadcast, and it’s been pushing its way into pro audio applications to the point where now, Yamaha and Dante have adopted AES67. I think AES67 is a great example of converging technology between AV and broadcast.”

