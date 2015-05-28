InfoComm Here We Come | Pro Tips

In just a few weeks, we make our yearly trek to InfoComm, this year to the home of the Rat, in lovely Orlando, FL—no jackets required.

You can get a lot out of InfoComm, or not; it all depends on you. If you are going only to namelessly wander the show floor, you won’t get all there is to get from the show. As a seasoned InfoComm veteran, let me offer you these pointers:

Review the manufacturer list and identify those that are important for you to visit. Review the floor plan/booth layout and figure out a plan to visit each booth without wasting time trekking from one side of the convention center to the other. It is always preferable if you contact your rep prior to the show to see if you can slot a booth appointment.

Take a class. Review the numerous classes, seminars, presentations, etc. It can be a 1 hour, 2 hour, half day, or full day; put your butt in a seat in a room and absorb the words of wisdom from an expert. Plus, you’ll earn CTS credits. I’m teaching a class June 17 from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m., called, “Managing Multiple AV Facilities through a Central Control Room/Monitoring System.”

Many of the manufacturers sponsor coffee bars, water stops, booth beer at 4 p.m., etc. Check them out; it’s a great mix of break time and a booth review.

Catch up and meet people. I always arrange to meet people that I speak to often but don’t get to see enough. Meet them at a booth or for breakfast/lunch/dinner, a coffee break, or a quick drink. I meet my partners from my London office, whom I usually only get good, in-person face time with at InfoComm.

Follow the key social media feeds of technical experts like Dave Danto @NJDavidD, or insight from my superb editor Lindsey Adler @lindseymadler or @SCNmag . [Ed. note: check out www.avnetwork.com/infocomm2015 for a curated hub of all the social media happenings at InfoComm.] If you use Twitter, please include #AVTweeps and #InfoComm15. You can follow me at @cmaAV .

Social Events—certainly make it to one of the many parties, Crestron, AMX, and without a doubt, the Drunk Unkles gig.

InfoComm this year will span nearly 1,000 booth booths, spread out over a half a million square feet, with an expected attendance of 35,000+ attendees.

Meet your sales reps, technical support team, colleagues, your integrator, consultant, or your clients. Most importantly, have a good time. Balance your time between absorbing technical product knowledge and getting to meet people.