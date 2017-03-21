ZeeVee Joins Global Presence Alliance as Technology Partner

- ZeeVee has been approved as a technology partner to the Global Presence Alliance (GPA).
- The GPA is a partner network of audio, video, and unified communications companies that help to remove the barriers of working with global teams and to enable more productive meetings, improved communications, and better results for its customers.
- “Over recent years, ZeeVee’s simplified AV-over-IP solutions have been successfully installed by several GPA integration partners across five continents,” said Rob Muddiman, ZeeVee, director of sales, EMEA. “This got noticed by the GPA board members who recognized that ZeeVee offered solutions that truly merged AV and IP, and as a result, we were invited to engage more formally with its members worldwide. After going through an official approval process, we were delighted that ZeeVee was selected as a technology partner.”
- GPA members not only have the benefit of being able to consult with one another, but they also get to share best practice and advice regarding AV-over-IP installs using ZeeVee solutions.
- Being an accredited technology partner gives ZeeVee greater access and a position of trust among GPA members.
- “ZeeVee shares the same passion as the GPA to educate, collaborate, and deliver consistent standardized services across the globe,” said Bob Michaels, ZeeVee CEO. “As a GPA technology partner, ZeeVee can continue its commitment to drive industry education and adoption of standardized technologies.”