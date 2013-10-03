Sony Electronics Completes Sale of Convergent Corporation

Sony Electronics has completed the sale of its wholly owned subsidiary Convergent Corporation to Ballantyne Strong, a leading provider of digital equipment, screens, and managed services as well as specialty lighting equipment.

Ballantyne Strong and Sony Electronics have worked closely together for years to support the digital transition for cinema customers. With the addition of Convergent, Ballantyne Strong’s level of service and technical assistance to Sony’s customers in digital cinema will be even stronger. A combined Ballantyne Strong and Convergent organization can provide industry-leading, end-to-end system solutions and managed services to Sony customers in digital cinema, digital signage, content distribution and other markets.

“Sony has worked closely with both Convergent and Ballantyne Strong in the past,” said Alec Shapiro, president, Professional Solutions of America at Sony Electronics. “We anticipate this relationship will continue and grow in the future and we’re pleased to complete this transaction.”