Luxul Releases XBR-4400

The What: Luxul has released the XBR-4400, a high performance commercial grade broadband router.

The What Else: With full non-blocking gigabit performance and configurable WAN/LAN ports, the XBR-4400 provides an upgrade from the popular XBR-2300 broadband router, which will continue to be made available for budget conscious network installations. Because the XBR-4400 is an essential component of a high performance Luxul Xen network, it is designed to support up to 10X more network devices than a standard wireless or consumer grade router. The XBR-4400 enables advanced network capabilities such as QoS, secure remote access via VPN and secure guest networking via VLAN. It also offers configurable ports that can be set as either WAN or LAN connections. Multiple WAN connections can be used for redundancy/failover or for bandwidth aggregation.

The Why: "As network connection speeds continue to increase, Gigabit performance at the router level has become increasingly important to our dealers," said Luxul CEO, Jeffrey Curtis. "The XBR-4400 delivers all of the great features and simple installation benefits of the XBR-2300, while also offering full Gigabit performance and a few additional features not available with the XBR-2300. Luxul dealers that have had success with the XBR-2300 will find that the XBR-4400 together with one or more Luxul Xen high power wireless access points will provide their customers with an even more robust and reliable network experience."

One More Thing: The complete Luxul Xen family includes:

•Commercial Grade Routers

•Managed and Unmanaged Gigabit Ethernet Switches

•Power-Over-Ethernet Solutions

•High Powered Wireless Access Points