wePresent Taps Former AMX Executive Michael Peveler

Former AMX executive Michael Peveler has joined wePresent as vice president of global sales to help manage the expanding need for wireless collaboration in today’s markets. From the perspective of wePresent, as the demand for integrative wireless solutions grows, so does the need for an experienced sales channel vice president to help direct the global sales strategy.

Peveler brings 17 years of executive level experience at AMX to wePresent, most recently as vice president of global education sales. Under Peveler’s leadership, he grew the AMX market share in education and was responsible for multiple education-focused initiatives, including the Education Alliance Program and the AMX Innovation Awards at the annual UB Tech Conference.

“The opportunity for incredible growth is here,” said Peveler at a conference announcing his decision to accept the position. “The education vertical needs this kind of solution in their teaching and meeting spaces. There has been more recent growth in public education funding than there has been in fifteen to eighteen years. I have watched with admiration for what you guys have done, and I’m very honored to come here and be a part of this.”

With roots as a small startup in a quickly expanding market, wePresent has grown to become a national and global competitor in the world of wireless presentation. Just this year, the company has released two new products, the WiPG-1600, an education focused model designed to integrate into existing collaborative spaces, and the SharePod, wePresent’s point-to-point solution for bringing wireless collaboration to any device with HDMI output. Both products are currently being regarded for Best Of Show awards by several publications at InfoComm 2016.