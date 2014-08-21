Webinar on Job Costing for Production Rental Companies

Profit Margins in Rental & Staging have been shrinking steadily for a decade, according to industry consultant Tom Stimson of the Stimson Group. The reasons are plentiful, but too often owners cite excessive discounting (by their competitors) for driving profits down.

The problem is much more complex, according to Stimson, who says that years of market transparency have allowed customers to dictate their own pricing structures. At the same time, intrepid Rental-Staging companies have circumvented their own pricing systems and are in effect stealing profit from themselves. It’s a vicious cycle that can be curbed with some simple steps and a passion for profit.

Stimson Group will host a webinar titled, Introduction to Pre-Job Costing: How to Stop Price Erosion on September 12, 2014 at 2:00 pm Eastern US (1:00 pm Central US). The session will be recorded for later viewing.

Register HERE

The one-hour webinar will explore how traditional job costing is driving down margins and what to do about it.