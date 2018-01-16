VUE Adds Three As Part of Ongoing Expansion

From left: George Dreyer, Jon Garner, and Brandon Rinas Building on a record 2017, VUE has hired a new senior product engineer, George Dreyer, and two additional sales representatives, Jon Garner and Brandon Rinas have joined the team. Dreyer, Garner, and Rinas will be based out of VUE’s headquarters in Escondido, CA.

According to Ken Berger, VUE founder and CEO, the new hires will play a key part in the company’s growth trajectory. “Ask any VUE client and they’ll tell you the attention and expertise they get from our team is matched only by our impeccable product performance. Thanks to our clients’ continued faith in us, we just wrapped up the best year thus far. To sustain that growth and our benchmark performance levels, I’m thrilled to welcome George to our engineering group, and Jon and Brandon to the sales team. I am excited to have them join the rest of the VUE family in bringing the future of live sound technology to market, today.”

Dreyer brings 25 years of electrical and professional speaker design experience with Alesis and Carvin to VUE. He will lead amplifier and electronic development, along with bringing VUE’s new product roadmap to market. VUE will be showcasing these new products at the 2018 NAMM show.

With an eight-year track record in sales management, inside sales, and tech support with Powersoft, and a background in electronics and electrical engineering, Garner will focus on expanding VUE’s position in live sound and touring.

Rinas has an extensive background in live sound reinforcement, studio engineering, and custom audiovisual installations. He started his career 14 years ago as an engineer with Sound Image and moved to its contracting division. His main focus will be on furthering VUE’s reach into the house of worship market.