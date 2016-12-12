ViewSonic Launches CDM Commercial Display Series

The What: ViewSonic has announced new commercial displays for digital signage applications with the CDM Series. With three sizes, including 43, 49, and 55-inch, the CDM Series is designed to operate 24/7 with a slim industrial design, thin bezels, and multiple connectivity options for ease-of-use.

The What Else: The CDM Series delivers 450 nits of brightness with a 3H hardness anti-glare IPS panel for sturdy public display applications. With a slim design and thin 9.6mm bezels, CDM displays can be flexibly installed and custom mounted. These commercial displays allow multiple image capabilities and dual-input screen PIP/POP splitting features with video loop-through, and can be tiled and daisy-chained for multi-display and video wall configurations in either portrait or landscape orientations.

“ViewSonic’s new CDM Series of commercial displays are a cost-effective and installation-friendly line of commercial displays specially engineered for digital signage applications,” said Erik Willey, product marketing director for ViewSonic Americas. “The CDM Series offers robust features from its industrial design, brightness, and functionality. With connectivity versatility, including HDMI, DVI, and DisplayPort with loop-through, as well as LAN and RS-232 support, the CDM Series makes installations easy.”

The Bottom Line: The CDM Series comes with an internal media player with a quad core processor and 16GB eMMC storage (expandable to 32GB with a micro-SD), USB multimedia video playback, and embedded LAN/Wi-Fi and web browser. The displays also include built-in content management software, including an internal Smart Scheduler with seven content storage channels and an integrated speaker. The ViewSonic CDM4300R, CDM4900R, and CDM5500R will be available January 2017.