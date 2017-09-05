Vaddio Now Shipping OneLINK Bridge AV Interface

The What: Vaddio is now shipping the OneLINK Bridge AV Interface, its latest innovation in camera and HDBaseT extension solutions. OneLINK Bridge is a crossover appliance that combines a camera extension system with an audio mixer, creating a USB bridge that connects professional AV sources to PCs, all in a single device. It allows end users to convert an audio/video source from any PTZ camera or AV switcher into a USB 3.0 media stream and easily use applications like Skype for Business, Google Hangouts, WebEx, and Zoom.

The What Else: OneLINK Bridge uses HDBaseT technology to extend power, control, and video from Vaddio RoboSHOT Cameras, third-party PTZ cameras, and compatible HDBaseT AV switchers up to 100 meters (328 feet) over a single HDBaseT Cat-5e/6 cable. It includes HDMI and HD-SDI outputs, two mic line inputs with echo cancellation, two line outputs, and associated digital audio channels. It also provides a composite USB stream with 1080p/60 video and stereo 48kHz audio for optimal quality of content.

“The new OneLINK Bridge has the capability of creating a dual-purpose

videoconference room,” said Darrin Thurston, Vaddio’s VP of product development. “For example, when paired with a traditional video codec, an end user can extend Cisco Precision HD or Polycom EagleEYE cameras while simultaneously bridging the conferencing system to a PC over uncompressed USB 3.0 stream. This gives the user the choice of using either a traditional codec or soft clients like Skype for Business, Google Hangouts, WebEx, and Zoom in the same conference room for maximum flexibility.”

The Bottom Line: OneLINK Bridge’s flexible design works in multiple applications such as unified communications and collaboration, recording, and lecture capture. OneLINK Bridge works with Vaddio RoboSHOT HDBT Cameras and the RoboSHOT 20 UHD Camera, and is available in kits optimized for use with Cisco, Polycom, Sony, Panasonic, and Vaddio PTZ Cameras. OneLINK Bridge can also be used as a standalone HDBaseT receiver to get USB 3.0 (video and audio), HDMI, and HD-SDI to the table from HDBaseT AV switchers from Crestron, AMX, and Kramer.