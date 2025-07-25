Boom Launches ‘Game-Changing’ Dual-Host Bridge for Videoconferencing

Boom Collaboration has launched its new, dual-host connectivity hub. The Boom ARC smart bridge for intuitive host switching joins in-room and bring-your-own-meeting (BYOM) systems together.

[Videoconferencing Industry in Same Sandbox but with Different Toys]

“The videoconferencing world moves fast, and we know we have to move even faster to stay ahead,” said co-founder Fredrik Hörnkvist. “Our focus has always been on creating solutions that simplify collaboration while delivering an exceptional experience, based on any device across any platform in any room. We believe the ARC is unique in the market—designed for the hybrid reality we all work in. It offers automatic switching between room-based and personal devices, while providing USB-C power delivery and versatile input/output options—including HDMI, for effortless flexibility. It’s set to become a new star for us.”

(Image credit: Boom Collaboration)

When the world went hybrid, many companies went all in on dedicated in-room solutions—Teams, Zoom, or Google Meet, for example. Per Hörnkvist, many larger organizations are realizing that employees prefer the simplicity of a single-cable setup using their own device. “The ARC solves this dilemma in a magical way so they don’t have to sacrifice the investments already made but can have their cake and eat it by combining both options within the same ecosystem,” he added.

“Simplicity is our North Star guiding light—but what sets the ARC apart is how effortlessly it blends flexibility and platform-agnostic performance with a zero learning curve,” concluded fellow founder, Holli Hulett. “The ARC is a perfect addition and represents the next chapter following the launch of our ZYGO one-cable-connection hub last year. The ARC can be tailored to perform exactly how customers want. That could be Teams on one screen and Meet on another—any combination in any format is possible. It unites everything in a best of both worlds way."