Unified AV Systems Continues Growth with Management Changes

As part of its ongoing growth strategy, Unified AV Systems has made two strategic management team changes.

Tom Taylor has taken on the newly created role of senior vice president—Greenville branch manager and will bring his extensive experience in all aspects of the AV systems integration business to the employee owners and customers in the Greenville, SC area. Taylor has been with Unified AV for 14 years and has an in-depth understanding of all aspects of the project lifecycle in the industry.

Amy Truitt has taken on the role of Vice President—PMO. Truitt will continue to build on improvements in Unified AV's Project Management practices. This area has been significantly upgraded in the last 2 years and Truitt will ensure continued focus on providing first-class Project Management services as part of the value that Unified AV's customers receive. She has been with Unified AV for 17 years and has had multiple roles with the company in that time, most recently leading the purchasing and billing team operations.

"Tom and Amy have made significant contributions to the success of Unified AV over the years," commented Barry Goldin, president of Unified AV Systems. "They have both built strong teams that have positively impacted the company, our customers, and our employee owners. We look forward to the significant value they will bring in their new roles going forward."

Unified AV Systems (UAVS) provides design, engineering, installation, and maintenance services for Audio Visual & Video communication systems to corporate, education, government and religious entities. Unified AV delivers a complete spectrum of innovative audio-visual (AV) solutions and technical services.