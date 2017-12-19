Unified AV Systems Acquires Xzact Technologies

Unified AV Systems (UAVS) has completed its acquisition of Xzact Technologies and plans to merge its operations into the company effective January 1, 2018.

Atlanta, GA-based UAVS provides design, engineering, installation, and maintenance services for audiovisual and video communication systems to corporate, education, and government clients. Number 28 on SCN’s 2017 Top 50 Systems Integrators, UAVS has operational offices in Atlanta, Greenville and Columbia, SC, Charlotte, Greensboro, and Raleigh, NC, and Knoxville, TN. An ESOP entity, UAVS is a 100-percent employee-owned company with approximately 140 staff members.

This transaction addresses a key element of the UAVS strategic plan to expand beyond pure AV solutions for customers and the ability to provide a full breadth of IT, AV, and other low-voltage capabilities to enhance client operations.

“This is a very deliberate and strategic move to provide our customers with a partner that can be their single source for all AV, IT, and low-voltage solutions,” said Barry Goldin, UAVS president. “We have a long history with, and immense respect for, the Xzact Technologies team and look forward to integrating our operations to the benefit of our customers and employees.”

Xzact Technologies is a Charlotte, NC-based company providing design, engineering, installation, and maintenance services for infrastructure and network communications technologies to both private and public sector clients. Xzact Technologies has offices and staff in Charlotte, NC, Raleigh, NC, and Columbia, SC.