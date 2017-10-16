Toshiba Promotes Ted LeBlanc to Vice President

- Toshiba America Business Solutions has promoted Ted LeBlanc to vice president of U.S. dealer sales. In this new role, LeBlanc will oversee Toshiba's U.S. dealer channel sales. The established industry executive and 10-year Toshiba employee previously served as the company's East region director of sales.
- "Throughout his tenure at Toshiba, Ted LeBlanc has established himself as an impactful sales leader who consistently exceeds expectations," said Larry White, Toshiba America Business Solutions chief revenue officer. "Ted has the perfect blend of sales experience and expertise to successfully grow our reseller channel."
- "I look forward to supporting the continued expansion of Toshiba products and solutions within our exceptional reseller channel,” LeBlanc said. "Toshiba has been consistently recognized for our high level of customer service and I look forward to ensuring that we continue that rich tradition."