Top Projects From Top 50 Integrators

A selection of top 50 systems integrators shared interesting installations completed in the past year.Westgate SuperBook, Las Vegas, NV

HB Communications



As a developer of themed destination resorts, the Westgate Las Vegas set out to make the Westgate SuperBook the world’s most renowned and technologically advanced sports book.

HB Communications and partners RP Visuals and Christie Digital created an enormous curved array display, measuring 20 feet tall and 220 feet wide. This video wall spans the length of the world’s largest sports book, creating a stadium-like experience. Available 24/7, the wall delivers extremely high-resolution video across wide viewing angles, critical elements for a display that is capable of showing dozens of video feeds, in an almost endless variety of configurations.

Foot traffic and revenues at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino have increased significantly since the opening of the SuperBook. The patrons are drawn in by the enormous LED wall that delivers bright, color-saturated HD images from around the sports world.

James Madison University (JMU) strives to be an innovator in higher education. As such, it endeavored to create a “classroom of the future” known as the X-Lab. To engage students in active learning, the lab was intended to be a catalyst for creativity, rather than a traditional, instructor-led environment.

To start, JMU reached out to Cisco, which then contacted IVCi. IVCi began the project with a needs assessment to determine requirements. To bring the proposed vision to life, IVCi presented its solution using 3D visualization technology. This enabled the JMU team to experience a simulated walkthrough of the space, which helped them make design decisions before construction.

The final solution included telepresence, optimal audio and visual capabilities, virtual collaboration, and in-room collaboration between individuals and groups. The X-Lab has been successful, bringing very favorable reviews.

Airbus was looking to craft a unique and engaging experience center for its clients. This was to be accomplished by cutting edge deployments of technology to demonstrate the Airbus story throughout every part of the facility.

Avidex was tasked with taking a multitude of concepts and making them a reality. This ranged from a simple conference room with local presentation, a divisible conference room, digital signage, interactive systems, complex video walls, and experience elements in the ceiling. These unique solutions needed to be visually interesting, yet easy for the local team to operate.

The most challenging systems were the displays housed in the ceiling. Special considerations for cooling and supporting the glass on large flat panel displays needed to be accounted for. Custom enclosures were fabricated and the first deployment was the Oculus in the entrance to the facility. The Oculus is an array of six 55-inch flat panel displays grouped together in a 2x3 formation, with a round custom enclosure to give the experience of looking at a moving globe.