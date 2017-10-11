Stampede Big Book of AV Tour to Visit Toronto on October 20

- Stampede is set to bring its Big Book of AV Tour & Conference Series to Toronto, Canada on October 20, giving AV resellers and their customers in the Greater Toronto metropolitan are opportunity to experience the latest in commercial AV, drones, IoT, and unified communications. The event will be held at the SpringHill Suites by Marriott Toronto Vaughan.
- “Toronto is the largest, most dynamic, and innovative hub of technology-focused businesses in Canada, making it the country’s center for technology research and development,” said Stampede president and COO Kevin Kelly. “In fact, according to the Toronto Economic Development and Culture Division, Toronto’s technology core is being driven by companies investing in collaboration, communications, computing, and audiovisual technology, the central focus of the Stampede Big Book of AV Tour & Conference Series. This will be the one strategic opportunity of the fall season for resellers and customers to come out and experience the latest innovations from the industry’s category leaders.”
- According to Kelly, the daylong conference is designed to provide industry insights, technology updates, and training forums for the totality of a reseller’s business needs and will feature the latest technologies for audio, video, display, projection, lighting and staging, digital signage, conferencing, digital content creation, networking, signal distribution, and much more.
- The day will begin at 10:00 a.m. with the Stampede Tech Showcase that brings attendees and manufacturers together in an exhibition environment and allows manufacturers to present and demonstrate their latest product, systems, and services. A complimentary breakfast will be available throughout the Stampede Tech Showcase.
- The day will also feature a series of on-site presentations that include an Overview of the Drone/UAS Industry and Business Potential and Drone Video Systems: A New AV Category for a New Age of Opportunities. Both presentations will be led by Drone Video Systems expert Paul Dragos. “A recent Market Watch study estimates that by 2021, the commercial drone market will be worth $4.8 billion dollars,” Kelly said. “Understanding the opportunity this reality presents to pro AV resellers is becoming more and more urgent every day if resellers want to be prepared with the right mix of products, education, and insurance to capitalize on this historic business opportunity.”
- Each event includes exhibits, training sessions, product introductions, and networking opportunities. Participating exhibitors include AEE, Atlona, AVTEQ, Casio, Chief, Christie, dji, DisplayTen, Epson, FireFX, Hitachi, HuddleCamHD, Jelco, Just Lamps, Ken-a-Vision, LG Business Solutions, Luidia, Lumens, Luxul, Mustang, NEC, Oklahoma Sound, Optoma, Peerless, Philips, Planar, Premier Mounts, revolabs, Samsung, Sharp, Stampede University, Stewart Filmscreen, TAG Global Systems, TAP-it, TSI Touch, Unmanned Vehicle University, Vidyo, wePresent, Wilson Pro, and Yamaha Commercial Audio. Exhibitors may vary based on location.
- Every attendee of the 2017 Big Book of AV Tour & Conference Series will receive a $500 Stampede credit, a $50 American Express gift card, and will be entered into a drawing for the chance to win a free drone.