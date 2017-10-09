Shure Launches ShurePlus MOTIV Video Recording App

The What: Shure has launched ShurePlus MOTIV Video, a free mobile application designed to integrate the audio performance of the MOTIV product line with video camera functionality, enabling content creators to visually capture important moments without sacrificing audio quality.

The What Else: The ShurePlus MOTIV Video App enables the recording of clear audio, no matter the occasion. Additionally, the app features in-app gain control for moment-to-moment adjustments, on-screen metering for continual audio quality maintenance, and standard video controls for integrated management of visual display.

“With the exponential growth of video sharing and recording across digital, mobile, and social media platforms, capturing professional-quality audio for video is of the utmost importance,” said Paul Crognale, manager, global marketing, Musician and Consumer Audio at Shure. “Whether it’s a mobile journalist conducting breaking news interviews in the field, or vloggers capturing video of a concert, sound quality is critical, and the standard iOS video App rarely offers desirable audio clarity. By offering uncompressed audio through ShurePlus MOTIV Video, we’re able to closely represent the original audio source and vastly outperform iOS video recordings.”

To further enhance the app’s ease of use, individuals will no longer have to switch between the iOS video app and ShurePlus MOTIV Audio to make changes to the MOTIV Microphone settings and view metering and waveform. Integrated control of audio and video enables customers to record high-quality audio simply by pressing a button.