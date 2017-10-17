Shure Enhances SystemOn Audio Asset Management Software

The What: Shure has released enhancements to its SystemOn Audio Asset Management Software. SystemOn enables users to monitor Shure devices without requiring constant attention and proactively alerts users through SMS and email when action is required.

The What Else: New enhancements for Shure Microflex Wireless include remote microphone transmitter linking that enables users to automatically link a mic to an access point in a room from a remote location, such as a Help Desk. New “pair-a-spare” capabilities for Microflex Wireless lets users create a back-up mic or a second form factor to be paired to one MXWAPT channel. This helps to limit meeting interruptions and lets users swap in new microphones more quickly and easier than before.

New features for Microflex Wireless, ULXD Digital Wireless, and the SCM820 automatic mixer include an inventory dashboard that displays all devices in one simplified homepage, and provides an all-inclusive hardware status view. SystemOn enables users to control these devices from a central location, and provide SMS and email notifications for a 360-degree view of a room’s system, capabilities, and acute needs. SystemOn remotely monitors battery life, product inventory, audio levels, and RF spectrum status for different Shure hardware devices.

“The enhanced capabilities of SystemOn provide even more support and control for users tasked with managing multiple installations,” said Chad Wiggins, senior director of Networked Systems at Shure. “From remote mic linking to a centralized, completely comprehensive inventory dashboard, SystemOn offers updates and information in real-time—before issues arise—so that facility needs can be addressed as proactively as possible. The new features provide an even greater level of control and flexibility, ensuring users can successfully manage even the largest system deployments.”

SystemOn software is sold through a subscription license that covers a defined time period, ranging from one to five years. Each network-connected device requires one license. The software is available for purchase through any authorized Shure system integrator or distribution center. SystemOn currently supports Microflex Wireless, ULX-D Digital Wireless (handheld and bodypack transmitters), and SCM820.