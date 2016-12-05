Shure Adds VHF Frequency Bands to ULX-D and QLX-D Systems

The What: Today, Shure’s ULX-D Digital Wireless System and related accessories in the VHF frequency band are available now, with the QLX-D Digital Wireless System following early next year. These VHF options provide users with 42MHz of tuning bandwidth in spectrum that is as predictable and as usable as today’s UHF TV band.

Shure ULX-D Wireless System

The What Else: The ULX-D and QLX-D VHF systems and accessories offer the same features and benefits that the UHF systems offer, including spectrum efficiency, powerful recharging accessories, networking options, and rugged construction for everyday use. ULX-D Digital Wireless offers efficient RF performance, networked control, Dante digital audio (on ULXD4D and ULXD4Q dual and quad receivers), and AES-256 encryption for professional sound reinforcement. QLX-D delivers streamlined performance with transparent, 24-bit digital audio. Combining professional features with simplified setup and operation, QLX-D offers wireless functionality for live sound events and installations.

A variety of new VHF-ready accessories are available with the VHF versions of ULX-D and QLX-D, including the UA844+V antenna distribution system, UA834V in-line amplifier, UA874V active directional antenna, and UA860V passive, ground-referenced omni-directional antenna. The UA845UWB antenna distribution system is switchable for UHF/VHF.

The Bottom Line: As the spectrum landscape evolves, Shure aims to serve as an industry advocate and information resource, and strives to provide users with new options that offer the reliability and top-notch sound quality for which Shure wireless systems are known. These VHF band ULX-D and QLX-D systems build on an existing portfolio of Shure wireless products designed to offer alternatives for the increasingly crowded UHF TV band, which includes systems capable of operating in the 900MHz band (ULX-D, QLX-D, and PGX-D), DECT (Microflex Wireless), and 2.4GHz (GLX-D Digital Wireless).