Sharp to Unveil 70-Inch PN-R706 Display at InfoComm

The What: The 70-inch class (69.5 inches diagonal) PN-R706 professional LCD monitor is an expansion on the company’s PN-R series, and will make its first appearance at InfoComm 2017.

The What Else: Sharp’s PN-R706 professional LCD monitor offers 70 inches of screen space along with the flexibility to be set up at a tilted angle or hung from the ceiling. Featuring 1080p resolution, 700 cd/m2 of brightness, and a 5,000:1 contrast ratio with 176-degree viewing angle, the PN-R706 is designed for visibility in a variety of applications.

The Bottom Line: The PN-R706 offers high-impact screen space along with the flexibility to match nearly any installation location. It comes with DisplayPort 1.2 connectivity, as well as an expandable interface and an optional wireless board or HDBaseT 2.0 receiver board. It is also compatible with Crestron Connected and Extron XTP systems to remotely control and manage each monitor.