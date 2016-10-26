Scott Ondik Returns to SM&W’s Denver Office

- Scott Ondik has returned to Shen Milsom & Wilke, and will work out of the firm’s Denver, CO office. Ondik previously worked for seven years at SM&W before spending two years at Swanson Rink, where he gained IT infrastructure experience. This, coupled with his extensive security design background, makes him a valuable member of SM&W’s integrated technology practice.
- Ondik has worked in diverse sectors including corporate, commercial, hospitality, retail mall, healthcare, municipal, law enforcement, judicial, detention, data center, aviation, TSA, theater, K-12, and higher education. His extensive security systems knowledge includes access control, intrusion and duress alarm, emergency call, video monitoring, digital IP video, intercom, perimeter protection, vehicle control, RFID asset protection, converged network, and integrated systems.
- “We are delighted to have Scott back on our team in Denver,” said Jerome Smith, principal and director of SM&W’s Denver office. “His versatility and diverse experience coupled with his client-first service will have a positive impact on SM&W’s practice in Denver and complement our core values as a firm.”
- “Scott’s integrated IT and security knowledge make him a tremendous resource not only for our Denver office, but firm wide,” said Thomas Shen, president and CEO. “We pride ourselves on our multidiscipline approach to our projects. Scott’s combined expertise and past success at SM&W will make him an asset to both clients and staff.”
- Ondik is a board-certified protection professional (CPP), a registered PE in Colorado, and an active member of ASIS International. He received his bachelor of science in mechanical engineering from Colorado State University. His hobbies include mountain recreation, camping, hiking, fishing, live music, sporting events, auto sports, classic car shows, and sports cars.