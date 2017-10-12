SCN Hall of Famer Bob Sharp Joins Utelogy as Global Business Development VP

Utelogy has hired Bob Sharp as vice president, global business development. Utelogy makes software for control, enterprise management, and analytics of audiovisual systems for business and education.

“Bob’s rich experience in both audiovisual technology as well as international business relationships will immediately give Utelogy the representation we want in the global market,” said Frank Pellkofer, Utelogy co-founder and CEO. “Utelogy is pleased to add a ‘Hall of Famer’ to our leadership team.”

In 2016, Sharp was inducted into the System Contractor NewsHall of Fame for having spearheaded the paradigm shift of delivering high-quality audio and video over standard network infrastructure.

“Nine years ago, I introduced networked AV to our industry with the SVSi system,” Sharp said. “Now I want to complete the story and make sure my efforts come full circle by spearheading the migration from hardware control and proprietary programming to a comprehensive software-based platform. I'm aware of the competition and strongly believe that Utelogy has the maturity and vision to be the best solution for the AV market and the only system deployable at an enterprise level.”

Sharp’s sales and marketing career has focused on all global regions with a particular emphasis on Asia Pacific and China. He has worked for companies such as Marron-Carrel, 3Dlabs, Creative Labs (Singapore), SVSi, and most recently Harman International.