rp Visual Solutions to Demonstrate Creative Portfolio at InfoComm

rp Visual Solutions (RPV), provider of creative visual structures, will showcase its portfolio of solutions at InfoComm 2017 in booth 3143.

The company’s InfoComm booth will include 20,000 square feet of display surfaces that are currently being installed at the Orlando Airport. More than 700 panel mounts configured in various and large arrays are in use in and around MCO airport.

“We’ve veered away from using the word mount because like our tagline says, we’re #MoreThanAMount,” said Brandy Alvarado, marketing manager and business development for RPV. “Many of our clients’ projects are so complex and heavily engineered that we can’t just call what we do a ‘mount.’ We have a legacy of creating amazing visual experiences for our clients whether it is in retail, higher education, entertainment, command/control rooms, corporate boardrooms, or other digital signage applications.”

Also at the booth will be rp’s “Mount Hall of Fame,” and its Digital Zipper, a unique serpentine structure housing mounting solutions typically used for mounting LED, flat panels, projection cubes, and front/rear projection systems.

RPV does not typically show products, but rather “solutions,” due to the custom nature of their designs. This year, the company will demonstrate two customizable, off-the-shelf solutions: Wall Mate and LED Max Series. Wall Mate is a customizable flat panel solution that can be specified and plugged into a building early on to ease onsite coordination. This self-contained unit allows for panel decision to be determined at a later time, as it accommodates a variety of sizes, mounting options, and orientations.