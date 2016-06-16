Ricoh Expands Projector Line to Address Broader Range of Applications

The What: Ricoh’s projector portfolio has expanded with 3 new models, all of which were on display at InfoComm 2016.These latest entrants bring new options for portability, flexibility, and collaboration.

The What Else: The KU12000 projector saves AV pros time and delivers presentations in large installation environments driven by a dual-lamp design. The KU12000’s WUXGA (1920x1200) resolution, HDMI, and HDBaseT technology help to improve the overall video experience. The projector’s 12,000 lumen brightness shines through excess ambient light and its six lens options enable large displays of up to 500 inches from as far away as 255 feet in auditoriums, lecture halls and worship areas.

The PJ XL4540 and WXL4540 laser short-throw projectors bring up to 3,200 lumens of brightness to classroom, presentation and digital signage applications, and build on Ricoh’s growing line of laser light source and short-throw projectors. In addition to the lampless design, this series also boasts a 10,000-hour engine life, helping to reduce maintenance. For presentations that demand a sharp, crisp, vivid image from a short-throw distance the RICOH PJ 4540 series is a perfect choice. Offered in both XGA and WXGA resolutions, users can select the right projector to meet their image requirements.

The PJ WXC1110 is an extra-compact pico projector designed for impromptu presentations on the go. Its size and Mobile High-Definition Link (MHL) capability, combined with energy-saving light-emitting diode (LED) technology, make the RICOH PJ WXC1110 the perfect projector for employees who travel and work remotely often, and are frequently in new locations that don’t have built-in AV equipment. That same LED technology contributes to extending the device’s engine life, which clocks in at 20,000 hours, providing peace of mind and low maintenance.

The Bottom Line: The KU12000 projector is available immediately, while the the XL4540, WXL4540, and WXC1110 are all scheduled to be available this summer.