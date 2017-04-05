Revolabs Appoints Yamaha’s Mick Kamihara CEO

Masanori "Mick" Kamihara, Revolabs' newly appointed CEO Revolabs co-founder and CEO JP Carney has stepped down, to be succeeded by Masanori “Mick” Kamihara, who is currently the group manager of Communication System Development Group at Yamaha Corporation. Carney will remain with the company through the transition period. Revolabs is a wholly owned subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation.

“As an entrepreneur, I’ve enjoyed founding, guiding, and growing Revolabs, first as a leading audiovisual company and then becoming a successful IT solutions provider that ultimately was acquired by the global leader in superior audio, Yamaha Corporation,” Carney said. “It has been three years since the acquisition, and during that time, Revolabs has solidly positioned itself to continue executing its strategy for growth, which has given me the opportunity to step down personally and professionally. Yamaha is committed to and intently focused on the UC space, as demonstrated by our first joint audio video solution, the CS-700, which carries the Yamaha brand. Revolabs has strong strategic partnerships, an innovative roadmap for the future, and with Mick assuming the CEO role, Yamaha will unify their UC assets under one leadership to continue building into the future.”

Since founding Revolabs, Carney has set the strategic and product direction of the company. He has led the growth of Revolabs from a start-up that successfully navigated the turbulent AV market by identifying real-world audio challenges and engineering solutions to solve them. With his leadership and entrepreneurial spirit, he built Revolabs’ global team and paved the way for the company to become a global unified communications provider, which was then acquired by Yamaha Corporation in 2014. Redefining the market by developing high-quality audio products and now video products, the company continues to grow its sales and partner channels around the globe.

“I am excited and honored to be working with and lead such a visionary team at Revolabs,” said Kamihara. “I have had the distinct pleasure and opportunity to work with JP and the Revolabs management team. They have impressed me with their passion for delivering innovative solutions that solve their customers’ needs and their deeply rooted knowledge for building a network of strategic partners to ensure the best possible UC experience necessary in today’s modern collaborative environment. As part of Yamaha’s UC strategy and the Yamaha brand, we will continue to deliver exceptional support and quality to those customers and partners worldwide.”