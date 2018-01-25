QSC Delivers Its One-Millionth K Family Loudspeaker

QSC has announced that it has sold over 1 million units of K Family loudspeakers since the initial launch of the K Series in 2009. The K Family of powered loudspeakers, subwoofers, and line arrays, including the K Series, KW Series, KLA Series, and the company’s newest generation K.2 Series and KS Series, are designed for ease of use, style, and long-term reliability for musicians and bands, mobile DJs, clubs, performance venues, AV rental and production companies, and houses of worship.

“When we first set our sights on the loudspeaker category, we knew that we had to deliver a product that was notably better than the typical offerings of the time,” said Ray van Straten, QSC senior director of marketing for the company’s Pro division. “We believed then as we do now that delivering a product that demonstrates real and tangible benefits to a user, and helps them get consistently great results in a professional application, reliably, and with minimal effort, is a winning formula. The K Family does that, as does our TouchMix Series of digital mixers, the Q-Sys platform for AV networking and control, and our entire range of AV solutions.

“Reaching this million-sold milestone is also the result of a global network of dedicated QSC channel partners that supported us when we entered the loudspeaker business, and today, share in our success. We owe them, and the hundreds of thousands of passionate QSC users around the world, our most sincere gratitude.”

2018 will see the market introduction of two new K Family models, the first in the new KS Series of subwoofers; the KS212C powered cardioid subwoofer and the KS112 compact powered subwoofer. The KS212C is a single-box powered cardioid subwoofer equipped with a 3,600-watt power module in a sixth-order bandpass cabinet, with dual 12-inch drivers producing 15dB greater output at the front of the cabinet than at the rear. The KS112 is a single 12-inch, sixth-order bandpass subwoofer featuring a 2,000-watt power module and a compact and portable form factor. Both subwoofers complement the flexible and interchangeable K Family line, providing even more options for sound reinforcement users in a wide variety of applications.