Mackie Sponsors HOW TO Workshops

For the fifth year in a row, Mackie is a Platinum Sponsor of the HOW-TO Church Sound workshops, presented by Fits and Starts Productions.

This highly successful workshop series has toured cities and churches across North America for more than eleven years. With a handful of dates and private training sessions remaining in 2013, Mackie has already confirmed their participation for 2014.

Designed for the church audio volunteer, live sound personnel, media and praise band members, each workshop is produced by industry veteran Hector La Torre and presented by sound reinforcement engineer Mike Sokol (see bios at www.fitsandstarts.com). The workshops offer attendees a rare opportunity to learn about church sound systems in a professional manner.

The HOW-TO Church Sound Workshops offer several training categories in each session, including: microphones, mixing consoles, speakers and amplifiers, signal processors/effects, recording, podcasting, and more. All workshops feature full 8+ hour hands-on Live Sound for Worship workshops with equipment fully integrated, as well as a Recording and Podcasting Seminar.

"Mackie has a long history of involvement with the worship market, and our products are a big part of delivering the message clearly to people of faith all across the world," said Mackie marketing and communications manager Shaunna Krebs. "We're really pleased to be involved in the HOW-TO workshops, and look forward to doing our part to improve church sound."

"We've worked with Mackie equipment for quite a few years now, and couldn't be happier with the gear," added Hector La Torre of Fits and Starts. "The price-to-performance factor makes the entire product line-up - from powered loudspeakers to analog and digital mixers - a perfect fit for houses of worship."