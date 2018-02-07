Peerless-AV Introduces Custom Mount for Samsung LED Displays

The What: Peerless-AV has introduced the new IF Mount for Samsung Direct View LED Displays.

The What Else: The new mount securely holds the Samsung IF display to form a properly aligned, seamless video wall. Its height and depth adjustment overcome pixel irregularities and wall imperfections for optimal alignment, and its low-profile design meets ADA requirements. It features a modular, lightweight aluminum design to minimize wall load, ease installation, and allow for a wide variety of configurations. It also features wall plate spacers to reduce the need for measuring, and to help improve parallel installation.

“For customers who have come to trust our LCD video wall mounts, we are proud to offer not only the most comprehensive mount on the market for LED video walls, but a solution that can be customized to meet end users’ needs,” said Nick Belcore, executive vice president of global sales and marketing, Peerless-AV. “Our Custom Solutions Team worked closely with Samsung to create this custom mounting solution that simplifies even the most complicated of installations. From uneven walls to limited spaces, Peerless-AV’s mounts make every integration a success.”

The Bottom Line: Designed for creating video walls in public and nonpublic spaces, such as corporate lobbies, stadiums, airports, shopping malls, train stations, control rooms, and more, the IF mount is a modular solution that comes kitted together for ease in configuration. With this mount, integrators can tile LED displays to create a large video wall.

Peerless-AV’s IF Mount for Samsung Direct View LED Displays will be showcased at ISE 2018, from February 6-9 in hall 12, booth F90.