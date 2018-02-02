Peavey Introduces Versarray Line Array System

The What: Peavey Electronics has launched the Dante-enabled Versarray Pro, a fully articulating line array system with ribbon drivers.

The What Else: The Versarray Pro system allows the user to select analog, Dante, or Dante with analog backup, ensuring reliable, uninterrupted performance. As a fully articulating line array, it is capable of providing maximum coverage and audio quality in a wide variety of applications. It also features Peavey’s FlyQWIK hardware, enabling quicker deployment.

The powered cabinets include network control for the advanced user as well as quick push-button control for setups where time is of the essence. Network controls include FIR filters, 10-band parametric EQ, noise gate, limiter, auto off, and all back-panel functions. The Versarray Pro also incorporates Peavey’s Mark III ribbon drivers and proprietary CLEAR FORM Waveguide to deliver optimum high-end clarity.

The Bottom Line: Versarray Pro is engineered for pro audio applications where high output, optimized coverage, and high-fidelity audio are required—especially live entertainment, houses of worship, and other expansive venues.