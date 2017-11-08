NSCA Accepting Entries for 2018 Product Innovation Awards

The NSCA has begun accepting entries for its fourth-annual Excellence in Product Innovation awards. This recognition program honors products that have a profound impact on systems integrators.

Any manufacturer that produces innovative technology solutions for installation by integrators in the commercial space is eligible for this award. Industry manufacturers may nominate their own products.

One winner will be named in each of the following categories (two new for 2018) along with one overall grand prize winner:

Trailblazing Innovation (new): products that symbolize bold research and development to reshape our industry;

Technology Platform (new): platforms for manufacturers to build from and push the industry forward;

Retrofit-/Installer-Friendly: products that reduce installation time and secure profit margins;

New Revenue Potential: products that offer ways for integrators to add value through new offerings;

Recurring Revenue Potential: solutions that make it easier for integrators to expand their managed services offerings;

Ease of Customization: products that excel at interoperability and allow integrators to add value with custom solutions.

Additional considerations are made during judging in regard to how the product shapes user experience (scalability, versatility, deployment cost, ease of use, ROI, ADA compliance, energy efficiency, etc.).

“This awards program attracts more attention every year,” said NSCA executive director Chuck Wilson. “We are recognizing manufacturers that are completely committed to our channel. NSCA respects partners that spend time creating innovative products designed to help integrators generate more revenue, earn more profit, reach new customers, or open new markets.”

Winning companies will receive recognition in Building Connections (NSCA’s quarterly newsletter); the product showcase on the NSCA website; NSCA’s e-newsletter; social media; an NSCA blog; on AVNetwork.com; and in front of all Business and Leadership Conference attendees (350-plus integrators). Winners will also have access to the Excellence in Product Innovation winner logo.

Entries are being accepted through January 26, 2018. NSCA members can save $200 per entry by contacting NSCA for a coupon code. (Call 800-446-6722 or email tsolorio@nsca.org.) With the coupon code, for NSCA members, the first entry is $299; subsequent entries are $199 each. For non-members, the first entry is $499; subsequent entries are $399 each.

An early-bird rate is also available through November 17, 2017, for all submissions—members and non-members can submit their products by November 17 to save $50. Winners will be announced at NSCA’s 20th annual Business and Leadership Conference on February 28–March 2, 2018, in Irving, TX.