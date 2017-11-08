NanoLumens Releases LED Content Engagement Whitepaper eBook

NanoLumens has released a whitepaper e-book on its website that aims to provide businesses with insight on the importance of content in the development of high-impact LED displays. To access “LED Displays: Content at the Core by NanoLumens,” click here.

“Content is the basis for the creation of a complete LED visualization solution that achieves the highest levels of customer engagement,” said Joe’ Lloyd, vice president of global marketing at NanoLumens. “Because an LED display is built for the specific purpose of presenting content, there are naturally countless questions to be asked and answered regarding the presentation, development, and production of that content.”

An effective LED display revolves around the content it shows. It’s designed to be a messenger: a tool to convey information and inspire emotions. With topics focusing on development, content creation, and presentation, the whitepaper e-book aims to provide insight into the overall development process and establish a baseline of understanding of the role that content plays in the life of an LED display.