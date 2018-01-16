NanoLumens Partners With Art Streaming Service Loupe

- NanoLumens’ proprietary AWARE third-party app store has added an art streaming platform through a partnership with Atlanta, GA-based Loupe, a global company offering a customizable streaming gallery of contemporary art, atmospheric visuals, and relaxing images from artists around the world. NanoLumens customers utilizing the AWARE platform can now display Loupe’s curated portfolios of photography and artwork collections, or choose to work with NanoLumens and the Loupe curation team to create custom-curated, site-specific streams for different seasons, events, or locations.
- According to NanoLumens business development manager Brice McPheeters, the partnership is part of NanoLumens’ initiative to build a third-party app store on its AWARE platform, one that helps to make complete LED visualization systems easier for customers. The new partnership with Loupe allows NanoLumens customers to present high-quality modern art at a fraction of the cost of traditional prints.
- “Fine art displays can be a major expense for airports, transit terminals, and corporate lobbies, and more often than not, once a piece is purchased it might not change for years or decades,” McPheeters said. “Today, through our partnership with Loupe, NanoLumens customers can access an ever-expanding catalog of incredible art and display what they want, when they want, for as long as they want. With Loupe’s seamless setup/access and NanoLumens’ technology, any location can now become a brilliant attraction for visitors, even allowing for previously impossible installations like artwork on curved walls and in non-standard shapes, which are exactly the types of situations our displays are famous for.”
- Through the partnership package, customers have the ability to build their own catalog to fit their aesthetics or align with a current marketing initiative, as well as the option to obtain exclusive artwork for their location only.
- “NanoLumens is a natural partner for Loupe, seeing as how both companies are in the business of providing unforgettable, one-of-a-kind imagery to customers,” said Dot Bustelo, founder and CEO of Loupe. “Our expertly curated galleries of world-class artwork and photography, combined with NanoLumens’ stunning display technology, allow customers to engage visitors, employees, and any other viewers with beautiful imagery 24 hours a day. We are excited to see how NanoLumens customers leverage this new capability to heighten their public spaces and provide unprecedented artwork displays.”