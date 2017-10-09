NanoLumens Introduces LED Digital Posters for Retail Signage

The What: NanoLumens has introduced LED Digital Posters, designed to empower retailers to replace static signage that require constant replacement with compelling digital displays that engage customers with content over the company’s AWARE platform.

The What Else: The NanoLumens Digital Posters are embedded with cloud-based NanoLumens AWARE platform, which allows retailers to route new content to any digital poster in their network around the world. NanoLumens AWARE also combines diagnostics and support functions with a variety of apps, services, and content sources, and these Digital Posters can now be purchased for less than $200 per month.

“Digital is replacing static in just about every aspect of our lives, and retail is a massive opportunity for those willing to be early adopters of this technology,” said Matt Nurre vice president of global retail sales, NanoLumens. “Whether the retailer is looking for heightened brand awareness, increased impulse buying or true customer interaction, our LED Digital Poster is easy to install and meets a variety of retail’s top demands. Wall mounted, self-standing, fold-out, or hanging, digital posters can work as a single display or as part of a multiple-display network to create an endless array of options.”