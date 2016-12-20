Music Group Adds Van Williamson as VP, Installed Sound

Music, in an effort to grow its installed sound presence for brands Midas, Klark Teknik, lab.gruppen, Lake, Tannoy, and Turbosound, has appointed industry leader Van Williamson as vice president, Installed Sound.

Van Williamson

“I am extremely excited to be part of a revolutionary vision to deliver outstanding customer experience and product solutions for our commercial customers,” said Williamson, who formerly led Harman Professional’s global installed sound division. “The incredible power and passion of Music’s 4,000-people organization together with its industry leading technologies of its world renowned brands means that together with our global distribution partners, we will provide life-changing solutions.

“Music’s state-of-the-art in-house manufacturing facility and the world-class engineering teams are something spectacular. The company’s obsession for customer experience, innovation and dedication to make a difference offers customers a truly unique experience.”

“Van has an incredible track record in the industry that spans over 20 years with some of the industry’s leading brands,” said Music’s SVP of enterprise, Andy Trott. “He has big ambitions, as does Music, so we now have a world-class team that can lead Music during this exceptionally fast growth period. We are hiring many more people as we are assembling a world-class team, and we’re always looking for passionate talents.”