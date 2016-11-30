Metro Tech Reps Adds Christie, IDK America

- Metro Tech Reps, a new New York-based pro AV manufacturers rep firm, has partnered with two manufacturers, Christie and IDK America.
- Effective immediately, Metro Tech Reps will work with Christie’s direct and indirect dealer community. Metro Tech Reps’ experience in the visual display industry started nearly 30 years ago, and owner Toby Daschbach has a deep familiarity with the Christie brand and its products.
- “Christie is a household name in our industry,” Daschbach said. “Its success comes from offering the most comprehensive, total solutions in the display field, fully supporting its products and nurturing their dealer relationships with great care. Partnering with Christie fulfills the relationship-technology component that perfectly balances Metro Tech Reps’ initial product team and effectively meets our goal of bringing synergistic solutions to the New York pro AV market.”
- “We’ve known Toby for a long time and we share the same values for servicing and supporting our clients,” said Dave Muscat, vice president sales, enterprise solutions, Americas, Christie. “We look forward to our partnership with Metro Tech Reps deepening our relationships with New York’s consultants and integrators.”
- Also, effective immediately, Metro Tech Reps will introduce IDK America to consultants and integrators. “It’s a pretty amazing opportunity to be able to continue my 15-year run as the ‘go-to’ control and signal distribution salesman for the consultants and integrators of Metro NY,” Daschbach said. “I’m excited about the possibilities this brand, with its long history outside the USA, will help bring to our AV industry, as we get one step closer to a fully IT integrated solution.”
- “Knowing that the consultant and integrator community have trusted Toby for decades to solve their problems was a major factor in us choosing Metro Tech Reps to represent IDK America,” said Chris Miller, CTO of IDK America. “Together, with that trust and IDK America’s superior technology, we believe the pro AV community will see that IDK’s company and products give them a choice in traditional and innovative technological ways.”