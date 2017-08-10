Megan A. Dutta Named Editor of Systems Contractor News

NewBay Media, publisher of Systems Contractor News (SCN), has announced Megan A. Dutta has been named editor of the industry-leading brand, effective immediately. Dutta comes to SCN from Peerless-AV, where she drove the brand’s external communications and thought leadership program. She is the recent recipient of InfoComm’s Young AV Professionals Award.

Megan Dutta, editor of Systems Contractor News

“In her role at Peerless-AV, Megan had extensive contact with AV integrators and developed a deep understanding of their needs and concerns, as well as those on the manufacturing and distribution side,” said Adam Goldstein, EVP/group publisher of Systems Contractor News. “We are excited that she is bringing her well-rounded views and boundless energy to Systems Contractor News.”

In addition to her marketing duties at Peerless-AV, Dutta has expanded her role in the industry as a member of the InfoComm Exhibitor Steering Committee, where she has contributed since 2011 and served as chairperson for the 2017 show. She is also a member of the Women of InfoComm Council and a content contributor to Women in Consumer Technology.

“With my significant industry experience, I am excited to bring a fresh viewpoint to SCN,” Dutta said. “The people in this industry are like a large family and I look forward to bringing them together through magazine, digital, events, and social media.”

Dutta will work with the rest of the Systems Contractor News editorial team—including editorial director Jeremy Glowacki and senior editor Matt Pruznick—on the continued expansion of this brand.

Dutta can be reached at 929-310-0347 or at mdutta@nbmedia.com. She can also be found on Twitter @MeganADutta.