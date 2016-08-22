Matrox Ships C900 Nine-Output Graphics Card

The What: Matrox Graphics is now shipping the Matrox C900, the world’s first single-slot, nine-output graphics card, according to the company.

The What Else: The Matrox C900 is a single-slot, PCI Express x16 graphics card that drives nine displays at resolutions of up to 1920x1200 at 60Hz per output.

“Matrox C900 is a great addition to our video wall product portfolio,” said Caroline Injoyan, Matrox business development manager. “System integrators and installers can now power nine synchronized displays with a single card, and create stunning 3x3 video wall installations for digital signage, presentations, and control rooms."

A special-purpose card designed to power 3x3 or 9x1 video walls, two Matrox C900 cards can be combined to create 6x3 or 3x6 video walls from one system, with the board-to-board framelock feature ensuring all displays are synchronized to reduce tearing. The C900, with its high reliability, performance, and low-power consumption is designed to deliver a cost-effective video wall solution for enterprise, industrial, pro AV, digital signage, security, control rooms, and more.

“The Matrox C900 card is the ideal blend of performance, flexibility and value, and provides a compact, high-performance solution when combined with the Shuttle XPC SH170R8 or SZ170R8 Cube PC,” said Marty Lash, director sales and marketing, shuttle computer group. “Adding C900 power to the small size of a Shuttle Cube PC provides for easy installation in retail, corporate, entertainment, QSR and hospitality environments as well as video walls in control and command operations for security, process control, and transportation.”

Matrox C900 is a PCI Express 3.0 x16 graphics card with 4GB of memory that supports nine displays at a maximum resolution of 1920x1200 per display or a total desktop resolution of 5760x3600 in a 3x3 display configuration. More displays can be supported by pairing two C900 cards in a system to power an 18-screen video wall. The board-to-board framelock feature ensures synchronization of all displays. C900 features nine mini-HDMI connectors, supports digital audio through HDMI, and is DirectX 12 and OpenGL 4.4 compliant.