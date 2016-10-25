ISE 2017 Set to Be Biggest in Show’s History

- With a little more than three months to go before it opens its doors, Integrated Systems Europe 2017 has been confirmed as the biggest exhibition in the event’s 14-year history following an increase in show-floor space, exhibitors, and halls.
- A true indication of the event’s international pulling power is the fact that ISE 2017 will see 135 first-time exhibitors making their debut at the show. This confirms ISE as the destination of choice for companies looking to build their profile and business opportunities in the AV marketplace. In total, ISE 2017 will feature more than 3,000 square meters of additional show-floor exhibition space compared to ISE 2016.
- “Making sure that we can feature all of the world’s leading AV vendors and service providers has always been a priority for us in delivering value for ISE attendees,” said Mike Blackman, Integrated Systems events managing director. “With the expansion of the show I am delighted that we are able take the attendee and exhibitor experience to the next level for our 2017 event.”
- The 2017 edition will not only be the largest but also the most compelling show produced so far, according to organizers. A closing keynote featuring Cirque du Soleil’s CEO Daniel Lamarre, the largest ISE educational program so far produced by CEDIA and InfoComm International, plus five show floor theatres all point toward a rich and vibrant four-day event.
- To help cope with the show’s continued year-on-year growth, the RAI Amsterdam will be introducing an additional hall and pavilion, a new hall numbering system, and increased car parking facilities. The new hall, named Hall 9, will be able to be accessed via Halls 8, 10, and 11. A new Pavilion will be erected at the Congress Square providing an additional 1,500 net square meters of exhibitor floor space. It will connect with the Exhibitor Foyer, Diamond Lounge, and Auditorium. The combined area will now be known as Hall 14.
- “We will be able to provide more space for exhibitors and create a richer experience for attendees over the four days of the show,” Blackman said. “As ISE evolves and grows, it’s great news that our venue partner is working with us to take the show forward.”
- Furthermore, a total of 940 additional parking spaces have been created to meet the expected increase in attendee demand.
- Other updates at ISE 2017 will include the introduction of a new Smart Building Theatre into the new Hall 9 and a focus on Education Technology in Hall 13.
- Integrated Systems Europe 2017 is set to take place from February 7–10.