InFocus Ships IN110 Series Projectors

The What: InFocus Corporation is now shipping six new entry level projectors for use in boardrooms, classrooms, and on the go.

The What Else: The IN110 Series is comprised of models to fit a wide range of common requirements. The IN112xa, IN114xa, and IN116xa are equipped with all the standard connectivity needed for the classroom or conference room, including dual HDMI, VGA, S-Video, and 3.5mm audio ports. The IN112xa, IN114xa, and IN116xa models deliver 3,500 lumens of brightness and an 18,000:1 contrast ratio for clear images regardless of the projection surface, including beige walls, whiteboards, or blackboards.

“Our customers care greatly about quality, lamp life, and connectivity options, but for small businesses and education institutions, value is the main consideration in their buying decisions,” said Dave Duncan, InFocus product manager. “We have completely revamped our entry-level solutions and tailored six new projectors with the latest technology advancements to bring businesses and educators the bright, quality picture and features that they desire, combined with the industry’s leading lamp life. The new IN110 Series offers our customers a selection of high-quality projectors at an unbeatable value. We believe these projectors are the answer to help any employee or teacher engage audiences and become more efficient and productive.”

The new projectors all include 15,000 hours of lamp life with dynamic mode, allowing the level of brightness to be adjusted for content, location, or scenario. To further extend the life of the battery, the IN110 series comes with the Eco Blanking feature to instantly dim the screen when the projector isn’t being used, and reduce the lamp’s power consumption to 30-percent.

The IN110 Series supports multiple forms of 3D content, including Blu-Ray, 3D broadcasting, video games, and PC connectivity. Each model is compact and lightweight for portability and ease of installation.