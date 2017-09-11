Image Matters Delivers Disruptive Innovation with PathPartner

The What: Image Matters announced video machine learning specialists PathPartner will be integrating its high-performance universal H.265/HEVC Decoder with facial detection into the origami B20 Module. PathPartner’s FPGA IP cores empower system integrators to easily and quickly decode high speed HEVC streams to baseband video for SDI and IP/ethernet connectivity and feed into object detection.

The What Else: PathPartner’s new face detection IP-core optimized for the Xilinx Kintex Ultrascale 060 is an example of outside innovation benefiting broadcasters. Ideally suited to the Image Matters B20 module, OEMs and system integrators will be able to deliver facial detection during live broadcasts to assist with monitoring and rich meta-data creation and logging.

Combined with the origami Ecosystem and interface boards, PathPartner brings real-time, high-speed video processing, low latency, and flexible processing to the broadcast and AV markets. Designed around Image Matters’ custom Z-Ray connector, with high bandwidth and pin density (up to 1,150 pins, validated at 26Gbps), the origami concept can future-proof products and infrastructures.

“Disruptive innovations usually come from outside the industry and Image Matters’ ingenious origami Ecosystem lowers the barrier to entry for newcomers,” said Ramkishor Korada, PathPartner’s global head for sales and business development. “Modularity is key to fast, reliable integration, and our vision-based machine learning and H.265/HEVC FPGA IP-cores deliver new levels of feature rich capabilities for the media industry. With our years of expertise in providing multimedia solutions, we envision to provide our licensable IP-cores and design services to a whole new host of system designers and product makers.”

The Bottom Line: Image Matters is paving the way for disruptive innovators to enter the television industry and deliver additional features for the benefit of broadcasters in new, groundbreaking ways with this disruptive technology.