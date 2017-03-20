Hitachi Introduces 3,500-Lumen LED Projector

The What: Hitachi America has launched the LP-WU3500, 3,500 lumen LED projector. In addition to high brightness and clarity, the LP-WU3500 is engineered for low total cost and low-maintenance ownership, with an expected 20,000 hours of life.

The What Else: The High Lumen Density (HLD) technology works by channeling blue LED light through a phosphor rod, where it is discharged as bright green light. Working in tandem with high-brightness red and blue LED lights, it achieves maximum brightness and a 30,000:1 contrast ratio. LED technology delivers enhanced image quality with a wider color gamut, which results in increased picture quality.

“Hitachi’s LED technology allows the projector to have a much longer life than traditional lamp-based projectors,” said Mike Morin, manager, strategic sales development, Hitachi America Ltd. “Additionally, with no lamp or filter to replace, LED projectors are a reliable and cost-effective choice with a lower total cost of ownership. With more lumens and better picture and color quality, our customers are able to use the LP-WU3500 for more applications than ever before.”

The Bottom Line: The LP-WU3500 operates at a low noise level, making it well suited for presentations and environments such as classrooms, conference rooms, art galleries, museums and digital signage. The dust-resistant structure applied to the optical engine reduces the effect of dust and particles in the air and enables the projector to be used in an array of environments without overheating and creating unnecessary noise.