Herman Enters into Distribution Partnership with AtlasIED

Herman has entered into a distribution partnership with AtlasIED, a global manufacturer of audio solutions.

“Atlas is one of the true leaders in our industry and has created standards that are found in the majority of AV projects today,” said Jeffrey Wolf, executive vice president at Herman. “We are very excited to partner with Atlas to provide our customers with innovative audio solutions. This is a significant and strategic addition to our product offering and will enable us to further deliver value and benefit to our customers in sourcing and managing the products needed for their projects. ”

“AtlasIED is honored to welcome Herman Pro AV to our distribution partnership network,” said John Ivey, president of AtlasIED. “Herman Pro AV matches our core values where customers come first. Together, AtlasIED and Herman Pro AV go beyond the product sale delivering an exceptional customer experience. I look forward to a long lasting partnership between AtlasIED and Herman Pro AV full of exciting business opportunities.”