Guitar Center and MusiCares Team Up to Provide Aid to Victims of Hurricane Harvey

In direct response to the ongoing devastation due to the floods in Houston and other cities affected by Hurricane Harvey, Guitar Center has teamed with MusiCares—a charity of the Recording Academy—to launch a dedicated initiative to help impacted musicians, songwriters, recording studios, and audio professionals re-build their lives. The goal of the program is to help the music communities of South Texas get back on their feet as quickly as possible to keep the music going.

For this program, Guitar Center is encouraging customers to donate at any of the Guitar Center or Music & Arts stores across the country at the register or online (via their brands’ homepages). For every dollar donated, Guitar Center will match the contribution in total, up to $25,000. All donations will go directly to MusiCares, who will interface directly with area musicians to help them replace their lost and damaged gear.

��We thank Guitar Center for their partnership in helping to address the hardship caused by this devastating flood,” noted Neil Portnow, President and CEO of the Recording Academy and MusiCares. “When natural disasters like these strike it is always tragic, and we have worked with Guitar Center in the past — to provide much needed resources when the Gulf Coast hurricanes struck in 2005 and again in 2010 to assist with Nashville Flood relief efforts — so it's comforting to know how effective and efficient our alliance is in providing help and hope to music people in need. Together we believe that keeping the music going is an important step in the healing process after a disaster like this.”

“As the tragic events unfolded as a result of Hurricane Harvey, there was no question that people would need help,” remarked Ron Japinga, chief executive officer of Guitar Center. “Partnering with MusiCares will give everyone an opportunity to come together as one music community to help those in need, and we hope our partnership will provide much needed aid to those individuals and families that were so dramatically impacted.”

In addition to working with MusiCares, Guitar Center will continue to work with the local communities to assure musicians and music professionals have support for reduced cost repairs and replacement for damaged equipment as well as support music education programs in the area for needs they may have from the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.

The MusiCares relief fund has been established to support members of the music community affected by the recent devastation of Hurricane Harvey. Assistance includes coverage of basic living expenses such as shelter, food, utilities, and transportation; medical expenses, including doctor and hospital bills, and medications; clothing; instrument and recording equipment replacement; relocation costs; home repairs; debris removal; and more. Musicians and music professionals can request disaster relief by contacting the South Regional MusiCares office at 615.327.0050 or toll-free at 877.626.2748, or by submitting an application.