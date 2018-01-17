Finalists Named for World Masters of Projection Mapping

Beginning on January 14, five international video artists start a three-week display of 3D projections in the center of Amsterdam onto the EYE Filmmuseum façade, and in the last week, onto an adjacent water screen. The video artists are taking part in The World Masters of Projection Mapping, a joint venture initiative from Amsterdam Light Festival, Integrated Systems Events, and RAI Amsterdam.

The shape of the multifaceted museum, with no straight surfaces and the close proximity of water from the IJ, created a unique set of technical and production challenges for the artists. To make projection possible, 12 Panasonic projectors have been positioned all around the building and pontoons moored in the river for the water screen.

World Masters of Projection Mapping culminates on February 8 with the presence of an international jury followed by an awards showcase that will take place at the RAI Amsterdam on February 9, the last day of ISE 2018. On each consecutive day leading up to the final, the work of one of the artists will be showcased from 7:00 to 9:00 a.m., and 5:00 to 11:00 p.m. onto the EYE Filmmuseum.

The finalists are:

Geert Mul

For more than 25 years Mul, has been exploring the possibilities of poetry in the language of new (data-based) media. Mul’s practice engages the broader public through audiovisual performances and commissioned artworks in public spaces. His installations have been showcased in numerous museums for modern art including the Stedelijk Museum, Amsterdam.

Alida Dors and Manuel Rodrigues

Alida Dors is the artistic director of dance company BackBone. BackBone uses dance to address societal issues and bring different groups together. Rodrigues is a graphic designer and film artist. He treats and manipulates elements from the visual world as dances, in which image and sound become inextricably linked.

Telcosystems (Gideon Kiers, David Kiers and Lucas van der Velden)

In their work, the trio researches the relationship between the behavior of programmed numerical logic and the human perception of this behavior. This leads to the creation of immersive audiovisual installations, which are shown through various media and live performances. Their work has been featured in museums and festivals such as Ars Electronica, International Film Festival Rotterdam, and the Holland Festival.

Florian and Michael Quistrebert

The duo creates optical canvasses and video showing angular patterns in which symmetry and reflections are recurring themes. Using a variety of material and techniques they seek to reinvent modernism, futurism, and optical art.

Eder Santos

Santos, a pioneer of multimedia art in Brazil, is recognized worldwide for developing hybrid projects that mix visual arts, cinema, theater, video, and new media. His works belong to the permanent collections of the MoMA in New York and the Centre Georges Pompidou in Paris, two of the largest contemporary art museums in the world.

The selection of the finalists was carried out through close collaboration between the EYE Filmmuseum and Amsterdam Light Festival. The international jury that will judge the finalists on the February 8 comprises:

Lennart Booij, artistic director, Amsterdam Light Festival (jury chair)

Jaap Guldemond, director of exhibitions, EYE Filmmuseum

Marente Bloemheuvel, associate curator, EYE Filmmuseum

Jozef Hey, founder and owner, BeamSystems

Giny Vos, artist

Paul James, editor in chief of Mondo*arc

Central to the criteria for the jury will be how the finalists combine their creativity and storytelling with the utilization of technology to deliver their vision.

“The quality of the entries is high and the jury is enthusiastic about the final selection of national and international artists,” Booij said. “These conceptual and cinematographic works enable us to deepen the scope and the artistic quality of projection mapping.”

Technical project manager Rembrandt Boswijk from Indyvideo has coordinated the services of a range of manufacturers and suppliers to produce the early-morning and evening display. Technical partners are Panasonic (projectors), Disguise (media servers), Alcons Audio (audio), and Lightware (transmission). Creative partners are BeamSystems, (installation and integration), and EYE Filmmuseum.

“This project has now come to life in spectacular fashion,” said ISE’s managing director, Mike Blackman. “The results can be seen each day in Amsterdam. The competition showcases the perfect marriage of technology and creativity. It involves leading artists, manufacturers, and solution providers—everything that Integrated Systems Europe represents.”

“Connecting people, ideas, and visions at RAI Amsterdam creates quality and added value for ISE, its exhibitors, and visitors,” said Paul Riemens, CEO RAI Amsterdam. “By supporting communities and our partners around events we generate a platform, also into the city. We look forward to bringing this competition to the people of Amsterdam.”