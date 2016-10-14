Extron Ships New HDMI-to-HDMI Scaler

The What: Extron is now shipping the DSC HD‑HD 4K A, a high-performance, HDCP 2.2-compliant HDMI-to-HDMI scaler. It accepts signals from 480i to 4096x2160, and produces a scaled output from 640x480 to 4096x2160. It features 4:4:4 processing for signals up to 4096x2160 at 30Hz. It incorporates the Extron-exclusive Vector 4K scaling engine, specifically engineered for 4K applications including full-motion video and highly detailed computer graphics.

The What Else: The DSC HD‑HD 4K A scaler features many integrator-friendly features, such as on-screen display, stereo audio embedding and de-embedding, internal test patterns, and the ability to display custom images and logos for on-screen corporate branding and messaging. It is well suited for AV systems with a mix of 4K and HD displays or for integrating 4K sources into systems with a 1080p infrastructure or videoconferencing codecs.

"The DSC HD-HD 4K A expands our DSC HD-HD 4K series of scalers, providing a wider variety of options for customers who are specifying full-featured, stand-alone 4K scalers into AV systems," said Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing for Extron. "It incorporates the Vector 4K scaling engine, engineered in-house to our own exacting specifications, and provides high-quality downscaling of 4K content to an HD display, and upscaling of non-4K content to a 4K display."

The Bottom Line: The DSC HD‑HD 4K A is the latest addition to the DSC HD‑HD 4K Series. There are three models in the series: the DSC HD‑HD 4K A, DSC HD‑HD 4K PLUS A, and the DSC HD‑HD 4K PLUS A xi. The DSC HD‑HD 4K PLUS A supports 4:4:4 signal processing for signals up to 4K/60. The DSC HD‑HD 4K PLUS A xi features a pair of HDMI inputs and outputs, allowing one or two connections for input and output signals up to 4K/60 with 4:4:4 signal processing.