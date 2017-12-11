Extron Introduces Compact Two-Channel Dante Interface

The What: Extron Electronics has introduced the AXI 02 AT, a compact audio interface that extracts two channels from a Dante audio network. This 1/8-rack-width Dante audio interface provides two channels of output to devices without Dante connectivity. It features two line level analog outputs and a mirrored two-channel S/PDIF output.

The What Else: The AXI 02 AT interfaces with any Dante-equipped audio device, such as an Extron DMP 128 Plus C AT, over a standard local area network, and is powered through PoE. The AXI 02 AT is also compatible with Extron Rack Shelves and ZipClip mounting solutions.

"Dante is the preferred audio networking solution deployed by AV integrators across all professional AV environments," said Casey Hall, vice president of world wide sales and marketing for Extron. "The AXI 02 AT provides a compact, cost-effective solution for taking two channels from the Dante network and providing the signal to local devices."

The Bottom Line: The AXI 02 AT joins Extron’s family of Dante-enabled products that work together as part of a complete networked audio system solution and integrate with other Dante-enabled products to enable scalable system designs. They accommodate a wide range of audio routing needs in a variety of applications.